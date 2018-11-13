Rimmel’s new campaign takes on beauty cyberbullying
The brand has collaborated with The Cybersmile Foundation on a spoken word ad by BETC, which features a diverse cast of women sharing their experiences of online abuse – along with a couple of famous faces thrown in for good measure
Rimmel has teamed up with anti-cyberbullying charity Cybersmile Foundation on its latest ad, which deals with women’s experiences of online abuse to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week.
The brand’s #IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign is based on its own research, which saw it speak to over 11,000 women aged 16-25. The survey found that one in four women have previously experienced beauty cyberbullying, while 115 million images on social media are deleted each year as a result.
BETC’s launch film for the campaign tells the stories of a number of women who have experienced cyberbullying in the past. It uses the medium of poetry, and is accompanied by a backing track created by musician Ray Blk.
