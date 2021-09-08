Riposte’s latest project looks at what it means to be English today

Borrowing its title from an essay by George Orwell, England Your England examines contemporary English culture via an exhibition and limited edition zine

By

In the wake of finally leaving the EU and this summer’s Euros tournament, 2021 has highlighted some of the best and worst aspects of English culture. Indie mag Riposte’s latest curatorial project, England Your England, therefore arrives at a particularly interesting moment in English history.

Borrowing the title from George Orwell’s 1941 essay, in which he attempted to define English culture during the height of the Second World War, Riposte invited a collection of photographers to submit an image that reflected what English culture meant to them at this pivotal moment in time.

The featured photographers include Adama Jalloh; Annie Lai; Jameela Elfaki; Juliet Klottrup; Kerry J Dean; Nina Mandanhar; Rhiannon Adam; Sophie Stafford and Wendy Huynh.

Top: Adama Jalloh, Untitled; Above: Jameela Elfaki, Power
Rhiannon Adam, Spliff No Cigar
Nina Mandanhar, ‘Tyson’ Rana
Sophie Stafford, Bingo

Shot everywhere from Hackney to the Yorkshire Dales, the images are wide-ranging in both content and geographic spread. Jameela Elfaki’s Power, for example, represents England as a country of juxtapositions and culture clashes, while Sophie Stafford’s Bingo reflects on an extraordinary period of chaos within British politics in recent years.

The final nine images aim to highlight the difference between who we think we are as a nation and who we really are. They are on display until November 14 at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross, and have also been turned into a limited-edition zine featuring a specially commissioned poem by Rene Matic.

Find out more about the project at ripostemagazine.com

