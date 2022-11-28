Image by River Claure showing a young boy wearing a Barcelona shirt standing atop a rocky landscape

River Claure’s photographs explore Bolivian Andean identity

The photographer uses fantasy and storytelling to challenge reductive perceptions about his culture

By

Bolivian photographer River Claure is intrigued by how collective identity is formed and the influence of external perspectives. To him, these questions are inseparable from photography, and the stronghold Europe and North America has had over how people and cultures have been documented. These images, particularly of the global south, have revolved around exoticism, inferiority, otherness, “and Bolivia was no exception. I think that being represented for so long in the same way strongly affects the conception of identity of a whole region,” he says.

With the aim of disrupting a binary view of cultural identity, Claure emphasises the patchwork of contrasts and experiences that shape people. He feels these can be summed up by a term in the Aymara language, ‘Ch’ixi’, which refers to a grey colour created by Aymara weavers braiding different coloured threads together. It’s this inbetween state that he’s most fascinated by.

Image by River Claure showing a young boy stood on a pavement against a blue wall, surrounded by people whose braided hair juts into the frame
Villa Adela
Image by River Claure showing a cloud of smoke filling a desert landscape
Nube

His perspective shifted when he moved to Madrid for his Masters studies. “Living outside my country of origin inevitably made me think about my roots and reflect on the elements with which I identify, and the way in which the ‘margins’ are observed from Europe,” he says. “My time outside Bolivia also made me appreciate the relationship I have with the landscape, not only the natural but also the urban.”

In Madrid, he began to question where he belonged, a feeling that eventually gave rise to his project, Warawar Wawa. He says the series “proposes a visual alternative to the traditional ideas representing the Bolivian Andes”, resulting in images that are fantastical but not folkloric, while blending historic customs with nods to “ideas and realities of the present”, such as the Barcelona football shirt worn by the young protagonist featured.

Image by River Claure showing a young boy on a sloping hill next to a dog
Perro
Image by River Claure showing a young boy with his face covered my material, sat atop a wall
Muro

The project is based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella Le Petit Prince, which follows an aviator stranded in the desert and his encounter with a remarkable, thought-provoking child – the little prince – who lives on an asteroid. Claure’s interpretation translates to Son of the Stars, as he says there is no real concept of monarchy in Bolivian Andean culture. The reference to stars and cosmology in the title also allowed him to conjure a “fantastic or magical visual universe” while respecting the Aymaran emphasis on nature as a “superior entity”.

The series is filled with symbols that audiences will be able to dissect to varying degrees. Claure is particularly interested in Christian iconography, but rather than simply injecting these motifs into the project, he uses them as a point of tension. “There is an image in the project La Virgen Cerro that represents the Virgin Mary and at the same time represents the Pachamama (Mother Earth in the Aymara culture),” he says as an example.

Image by River Claure showing a person covered in a mound of rubble with their head poking out
Virgen Cerro

Since creating Warawar, Claure’s focus has remained firmly planted on Bolivia, but in his new work, he’s examining the lasting impact of post-colonialism on mining communities in particular. Alongisde his carefully orchestrated photography, he’s keen to introduce photographs from his family archive to reflect his personal connection to the concept.

“My own family history is marked by this work, both of my grandfathers were miners at some point in their lives,” he says. “The history of mining is a fundamental part in the construction of the imaginary and identity that many Bolivians have.”

Image by River Claure showing a person with a cigarette in their mouth, wearing materials including beer cans, a football, and instruments
Ekeko
Image by River Claure showing a shirtless person wearing Calvin Klein boxers, stood inside a model of a horned animal as though riding it
Waka
Image by River Claure showing a person wearing a VR headset facing upwards
Yatiri

@riverclaure

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON