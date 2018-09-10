RNIB unveils punchy new identity

Blind and partially sighted people helped shape RNIB’s new word mark, which has been designed by The&Partnership to be more legible for those with visual impairment

By

The agency adopted a minimal approach for the charity’s new identity, using sans serif typeface Ingra for the logo, and designing a simple colour palette that will be used across printed material and outdoor ads.

Head of art at The&Partnership, Marc Donaldson, was partly inspired by the work of Jock Kinneir and Margert Calvert on Britain’s road signage, which he looked to for its functional aesthetic and readability. He also worked closely with people from the blind and partially sighted (BPS) community to explore what they liked and disliked about the previous Royal National Institute of Blind People logos.

