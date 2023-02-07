How brands can find their place in Roblox

Virtual worlds and games offer a direct line to a younger demographic, but they’re not an easy win. CR chats with Dubit’s Andrew Douthwaite about the opportunities and challenges of platforms like Roblox

A piece of recent research by digital design studio Dubit revealed that over half of 9 to 12-year-olds in the US use Roblox – the online platform that lets users play games, as well as giving them the tools to create their own. Launched in 2006, Roblox has become a genuine phenomenon, now counting over 200m users per month and with a huge variety of games on offer. “It’s kind of like a 15-year overnight success,” jokes Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at digital design studio Dubit, which was itself founded over 20 years ago.

“It’s not like everyone has suddenly gone, ‘Oh, Roblox is the thing’. They’ve been building it for a long time actually, and the reason I think it’s so popular is that they’ve really focused heavily on creating tools, and investing a lot in the tools to create experiences. Roblox has made it easy to create 3D experiences for games – just like how TikTok has made it easy to create videos. You’ve got such a vastness of content and variety, you’re going to attract people from all different niches. The more important part is that Roblox is such a social platform.”