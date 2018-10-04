With a music career spanning two decades, Róisín Murphy has never been short of visual surprises. The Irish singer, who first became known as one half of trip-hop duo Moloko in the 90s, has created many different versions of herself during her subsequent solo career.

These identities have ranged from the Scott King-art directed imagery for Murphy’s second album Overpowered, which sees her dressed in bizarre high fashion outfits while placed in otherwise ordinary settings, to her stage show for Hairless Toys in 2015, when her frequent costume changes included a disco-inspired yeti suit and a three-headed mask – to name just a couple.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk