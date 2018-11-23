Roz Chast: A retrospective

A new exhibition brings together sketches, cartoons, magazine covers and embroideries by Roz Chast – the New Yorker known for her acerbic wit

Roz Chast’s cartoons offer a witty reflection on everyday scenarios and modern anxieties. Through children’s books, editorial illustrations and graphic memoirs, she has covered topics from death to dieting and the highs and lows of living in New York.

Now, the city’s School of Visual Arts has honoured her achievements with an award and exhibition showcasing old, new and previously unseen work.

Chast is the latest creative to be honoured in SVA’s Masters Series, an initiative set up to champion creatives who are revered in their field but little known among the general public. (Previous laureates include Deborah Sussman, Paul Rand and Paula Scher.)

