Ryvita goes full colour in new visual identity

As the crispbread brand approaches its 100th birthday, it is hoping to stand out in an increasingly saturated health food category

Founded in 1925 by John Edwin Garratt, Ryvita was brought to life when the world was a far simpler place – and consumer choice was much more limited.

The rye-based crispbread is one of those brands that many of us grew up with, but was typically viewed as as a ‘diet’ option for weight conscious mums.

Since Ryvita’s heyday, society’s relationship with health and wellbeing has shifted significantly, with a huge amount of choice springing up in the health food category. As a result, Ryvita has struggled to stay relevant in the ‘healthy alternative’ landscape.

The team behind the brand approched London-based branding agency Springetts to challenge traditional perceptions of the crispbread and reignite its relevance among consumers.

The brief was to inject the brand with “some fresh thinking, more confidence, more attitude and more taste”, according to the agency.

The new identity’s key design elements retain Ryvita’s distinctive bright red brand colour, alongside a simplifed, sans-serif adaption of its logotype.

Through a combination of bold typography, accessible photography and a more playful tone of voice, the new brand looks to bring a new energy to the brand while remaining recognisably Ryvita.

springetts.co.uk