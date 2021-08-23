Jealous curates group show at London’s Saatchi Gallery

Right Here Right Now showcases new and recent works by the likes of Anthony Burrill, David Shrigley and Morag Myerscough

Jake and Dinos Chapman

A new group exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery in conjunction with Jealous Print Studio and Gallery is showing work by a line-up of emerging and established creatives, including artist and Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood, installation artist Morag Myerscough and graphic artist Anthony Burrill.

The show includes many works that are rarely or never exhibited, including pieces by painter and muralist Gary Stranger and artist Sara Pope. Light artist Chris Levine contributes his recent portrait of Kate Moss and his well-known, large-scale portrait of the Queen.

Tiger Shit by David Shrigley

Morag Myerscough

Alongside wall hung artworks, there are a number of sculptures and installations on display, including an 8ft tall sculpture by Dave Buonaguidi.

“I’ve been coming to Saatchi Gallery since it first opened its doors on Boundary Road in 1985,” says Jealous director Dario Ilari, who has curated Right Here Right Now. “It was here that I first got to know many of the artists that I love and admire. So, for Jealous to be showing here feels slightly unreal. But that said, it also feels right.”

Hockney Copy by Danny Augustine

Amulatory Appendages by Charming Baker

Lightness of Being (Crystal Edition) by Chris Levine

Nathan by Matt Small

Gold Leaf by Sara Pope

Right Here Right Now runs at Saatchi Gallery until September 9; saatchigallery.com