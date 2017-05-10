Sagmeister’s Happy Film comes to UK

June will see screenings across the country of Stefan Sagmeister’s feature-length documentary on the nature of happiness, beginning with a premiere in Sheffield

By

In the film, Sagmeister undergoes a series of self-experiments outlined by popular psychology ‘to test once and for all if it’s possible for a person to have a meaningful impact on their own happiness’.

Co-directed with Ben Nabors and Hillman Curtis, the film, has been doing the rounds of screenings across the world but will have its UK premiere in Sheffield on June 10 as part of Sheffield Design Week.

Organised by MADE NORTH and the Art and Design Department of Sheffield Institute of Arts at Sheffield Hallam University, the screening will be accompanied by a live Q&A with Sagmeister (see here for ticket details).

Following the premiere, there will be a screenings on June 12 in Norwich, organised by Norwich University of the Arts and Creative Giant and one on June 13 in Bristol, organised by Bristol Arnolfini, the West of England Design Forum and Thirteen Design.

On June 14, the Duke Of York’s Cinema has a screening in Brighton with Glug Brighton and Crush Creative and on June 15, those in London can see the film at
Protein Studios in conjunction with Grafik.

thehappyfilm.org

