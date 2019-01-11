Sailing race SailGP ditches nautical clichés with typographic identity

Design studio GBH.London has created the branding for the new high-speed sailing competition, incorporating a distorted word mark and an unconventional colour palette

Given that your average superyacht can cost its owner well into the hundreds of millions, you’d be forgiven for thinking of sailing as a strictly middle class pursuit. Not according to the organisers of SailGP, a new sailing championship that is looking to open up the sport to a broader audience.

The annual high-speed sailing race launches this February in Sydney with six competing teams from the UK, France, USA, Australia, Japan and China, and further races planned in San Francisco, New York, Cowes and Marseille for the final.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk