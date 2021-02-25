Saiman Chow on maintaining freedom in your work

The illustrator, animator and designer talks about personal style, the benefits of working digitally and the ways he’s ensured his creative independence

By

New York-based illustrator, designer, animator and director Saiman Chow has been working in the industry for over two decades with experience in the worlds of motion graphics, advertising and design. His work is kaleidoscopic and trippy, and no idea is too bizarre or offbeat to tackle. This open approach has allowed him to work on an array of projects over the years from rebrands to TV promos, editorial illustrations to one-off animations. 

As a freelance creative with an untameable imagination, Chow puts an emphasis on maintaining his independence. Whether it’s his approach, his output or who he works with, over the years Chow has learnt that by protecting his freedom it’s allowed him to make work he’s proud of. Here he discusses the various ways he preserves this creative freedom, while acknowledging the challenges that come with that. 

Illustration for Google Design Labs. All images: Saiman Chow

FORGET ABOUT STYLE

“Honestly, I‘ve never been interested in talking about style. It’s a convenient way for others to categorise and label things. It feels artificial and forced to me,” says Chow. “In art school, there is so much emphasis on finding your own style, coming up with a brand, as if that’s the only measuring stick to find success. It’s a means to an end. And to me that is not a good mindset to cultivate longevity in a creative career.” 

More from CR

The future of virtual influencers

We speak to the creatives behind Gen Z icon Lil Miquela and the first virtual influencer to age over time, Sylvia, about the process of bringing them to life – and why the virtual influencer industry needs a rethink

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham