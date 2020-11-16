Sainsbury’s harnesses the nostalgic power of food in its festive ad

Created by Wieden + Kennedy and directed by 32, the series of home video-inspired films celebrate everything from dad’s annual gravy song to gran’s Boxing Day mega turkey sandwiches

By

As with most retailers, it’s been a tough few months for Sainsbury’s, who recently announced it was cutting 3,500 jobs in the wake of the pandemic, largely from the Argos side of its business.

While last year’s Christmas ad marked Sainsbury’s 150th anniversary with a Dickensian era epic, this time it is taking a more stripped back approach that feels reminiscent of its 2013 documentary-esque spot.

In a year where no one quite knows what Christmas will end up looking like, the supermarket decided to hark back to Christmases past and celebrate arguably the most nostalgic part of the festive season: the food.

Created by Wieden + Kennedy London and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace of 32, the series of three films are brought to life through a combination of home-video-style footage and phone conversations between family members.

The first film in the series, Gravy Song, tells the story of a father and daughter’s excitement for Christmas as they get talking about dad’s gravy and his famous – or embarrassing, depending who you’re talking to – gravy song.

The other two films, which will air later in November, show a mother and son reminiscing about the way dad used to carve the turkey so perfectly, and two cousins remembering their nan’s epic Boxing Day sandwiches.

Each story ends with the strapline ‘Food is Home. Home is Christmas’ as an ode to the power that Christmas cuisine has to transport us back to happier times shared with loved ones. It’s a simple but effective approach by the supermarket, which will likely resonate with the public at a time when the importance of family and friends has been brought into sharp focus.

Following in footsteps of other retailers including Waitrose and John Lewis, who are making charitable contributions this year, Sainsbury’s has also announced the return of its Brighten a Million Christmases campaign, which will see the supermarket match customer donations up to £4 million.

Credits:
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy London
Creative director: Darren Simpson
Creatives: Joe Bruce & Albert Pukies, Holly Hunter & Miriam Pick
ECD: Tony Davidson & Iain Tait
Production company: Pulse
Directors: 32 (Dylan Southern & Will Lovelace)
Editor: Nick Allix & Eve Ashwell
VFX company: Time Based Arts

Latest from CR

More from CR

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Designing TV titles for the streaming age

As TV and streaming services fight for viewers in an ever-more competitive landscape, design matters. Here, we look at the role of opening sequences in the era of the ‘skip intro’ button, and examine their role in hooking in viewers

Leopold from I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating by Alec Soth

Alec Soth’s venture into the great indoors

As his photo series I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating goes on show at Foam in Amsterdam, Alec Soth discusses the intimacy of photographing people at home and how the project has taken on a new metaphorical meaning in these times

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham