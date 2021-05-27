Sainsbury’s launches new tagline, Helping Everyone Eat Better

The brand has dropped its long-running line Live Well for Less for a new emphasis on healthy eating, for both us and the planet

By

The new positioning is created by Wieden + Kennedy London, and features an exuberant new commercial with a voiceover by Stephen Fry.

With the work, Sainsbury’s aims to stress that its offering is both good for people but also for the planet. The spot, directed by Filip Nilsson, features striking and colourful shots of healthy food alongside the black-and-white imagery with orange branding that we’ve come to know from the brand in recent years.

The emphasis of this new campaign is part of a series of moves that Sainsbury’s has made towards being more sustainable. The brand has made a commitment to reach net zero by 2040 in its own operations, and is also committed to developing and delivering healthy and sustainable diets for all. It will report on its progress with this twice a year.

The retailer has also been announced as the principal supermarket partner at COP26, the United Nation’s international climate change conference, which is taking place in Glasgow in November.

“Working with Sainsbury’s we’ve evolved the brand to have more of a point of view on their products, on the planet and on the health of their customers,” says Darren Simpson, creative director at Wieden + Kennedy London. “Together we’ve got to a place where we’ve retained the strong visual brand but moved it into a place where the Sainsbury’s voice stands out across all channels. It feels good to be playing our part in helping our clients make a positive impact on customers’ lives.”

Credits:
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy London
ECDs: Iain Tait, Tony Davidson
Creative Director: Darren Simpson
Senior Creatives: Freddy Taylor, Philippa Beaumont
Production Company: Object & Animal
Director: Filip Nilsson

