Sainsbury’s and Tesco release their Christmas ads

Both UK supermarkets use their ads to signal the public’s need for an extra special festive knees up after last year’s Christmas was curtailed by a Covid-19 lockdown, though in starkly different ways

Sainsbury’s and Tesco are slightly later out of the gate with their Xmas ads compared to the many brands who have gone for an early release this year (you can read about some of those in our great big Christmas ad review). But they are in keeping with a trend for high craft, with both ads presenting their Christmas cheer with style and panache.

For Sainsbury’s, director Ninian Doff has pulled off an immaculate vision of a frantic celebration with family and friends, with the camera zooming around the room, focusing in on individual details as it goes. Created by Wieden + Kennedy London, it is set to Etta James’ languid track At Last! and ends by referencing the relief people may feel at having a ‘normal’ Christmas once more.

Tesco is more direct in referencing another weird pandemic year in BBH’s energetic take on our new normal. Set to Queen’s classic track Don’t Stop Me Now, the brand gives us a witty ad in a continuation of the style of last year’s Xmas spot, which offered an irreverent run through an awful year.

Directors Si & Ad reference everything from supply shortages to quarantine to the UK’s stop-start approach to international travel in the spot but manage to keep you smiling until the end regardless.

