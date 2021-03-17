San Diego Zoo’s new look is a love letter to the animal kingdom

Pentagram partner Michael Bierut has brought all of the organisation’s work under a single brand, which is now known as the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

By

The origins of San Diego Zoo date back to 1915 when, as legend has it, founder Dr Harry Wegeforth drove past an animal menagerie abandoned after the Panama-California Exposition and heard the roar of a lion named Rex.

Today, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park are two of the largest zoos in the world, and Rex the lion lives on in the form of the Rex’s Roar statue that greets visitors at its entrance.

Together, the zoo and safari park are home to more than 15,000 rare and endangered animals, are part of a non-profit conservation organisation that is committed to saving species worldwide, and boast one of the largest zoological membership associations in the world, with more than half a million members.

Last updated over a decade ago, the zoo’s previous identity treated its non-profit arm San Diego Zoo Global, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park as separate brands with their own visual systems.

Pentagram’s Michael Bierut and his team were briefed to create a new brand identity that could connect with the broadest audience possible – from the families who visit and support the zoo and safari park to the scientific community who contribute to its research.

Creating a new name for the zoo was the first step in a two-year collaboration between Pentagram and the parent organisation, which has been rebranded as the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA).

Needing a more cohesive brand architecture to sit alongside the renamed organisation, Bierut created a new logo that looks to represent its century-long conservation efforts.

The reimagined mark brings together three animals that are important to the history of the SDZWA: Rex the lion; a California condor, a species brought back from the brink of extinction in a signature achievement by the organisation; and a white rhino, which is currently undergoing one of most successful managed breeding programmes in the world.

Combined as part of one singular circular mark, the three individual animal images play with positive and negative space as a nod to the interdependence of all living things on the planet.

Continuing with this theme, the use of positive-negative space hints at the ongoing threat of extinction in a series of Saving Species Worldwide posters, which feature animal illustrations in silhouette.

The logo is paired with typography set in GT Classic, a new font designed by Grilli Type, with letterforms that feature animalistic qualities such as swooping tails and sharp spurs.

The identity also extends to a system of sub-brands for the various components of the organisation, which are further differentiated by an animal-themed colour palette. This includes Habitat Green for the main alliance brand, along with Bumblebee Yellow, Macaw Red and Elephant Gray.

pentagram.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham