BBDO New York has created another chilling spot for the charity set up after the 2012 elementary school shooting, filmed from the point of view of a seemingly normal high school student

This month marks the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at the Connecticut school, making it the deadliest mass school shooting in US history.

As we well know, the country’s systemic problem with gun violence has by no means been resolved since then. This makes the work of non-profits like Sandy Hook Promise – set up by family members of some of the victims after the shooting – even more vital.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk