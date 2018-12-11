Sandy Hook Promise anniversary ad is a stark statement on US gun violence
BBDO New York has created another chilling spot for the charity set up after the 2012 elementary school shooting, filmed from the point of view of a seemingly normal high school student
This month marks the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at the Connecticut school, making it the deadliest mass school shooting in US history.
As we well know, the country’s systemic problem with gun violence has by no means been resolved since then. This makes the work of non-profits like Sandy Hook Promise – set up by family members of some of the victims after the shooting – even more vital.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.