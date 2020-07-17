Sanpellegrino gets the Toiletpaper treatment

The much-loved Italian mineral water brand has teamed up with the Milan-based art magazine on its new limited edition sparkling drinks collection

Toiletpaper is a magazine that needs no introduction. Since launching in 2009, Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s biannual art publication has become well loved by the creative world for its seductively surreal imagery, and has seen the duo collaborate with the likes of Martin Parr.

Toiletpaper’s unique approach to imagemaking has also captured the attention of a number of commercial clients over the years, ranging from fashion brand Kenzo to dating app OkCupid, for whom it recently created its tongue-in-cheek DTF campaign.

Fittingly, the Milan-based magazine’s latest collaboration is with another titan of Italian culture: Sanpellegrino. Fondly known as ‘Le Bibite Italiane’ (or the Italian drink), the sparkling water brand is synonymous with summer holidays in the Italian sunshine but its influence has also extended to popular culture, with its instantly recognisable green bottle making a cameo in everything from La Dolce Vita to The Sopranos.

Orchestrated by We Are Social’s Milan office, the new collaboration with Cattelan and Ferrari sees three Sanpellegrino varieties – Aranciata, Aranciata Amara and Chinò – reimagined and released as limited edition designs.

From the highly saturated, sumptuous imagery of oranges to the playful accompanying social campaign, it’s a collaboration that successfully gives the historic drinks brand a taste of Toiletpaper’s irreverant style.

Credits:

Agency: We Are Social

ECD: Alessandro Sciarpelletti

Executive Creative Production Director: Daniele Piazza

Associate Creative Director: Paulo Gonzalez, Mattia Lacchini

Senior Creative: Camilla Vanzulli

Art Director: Eleonora Errigo, Giulia De Chirico, Federica Gargiulo

Editor: Federica Mordini, Andrea Ruscitti