Graphic designer Sascha Lobe joined Pentagram’s London office in June, after almost two decades running communications studio L2M3 in Stuttgart. We talk to Lobe about his background, his approach, and what he brings to one of the world’s best-known design firms

Sascha Lobe is the second designer to become a partner at Pentagram’s London studio this year. (MAP Project Office co-founder Jon Marshall joined in April.)

Lobe’s background combines graphics, architecture and 3D design: he founded communications studio L2M3 in 1999 and has worked on exhibition graphics, identity projects and signage for some of the world’s best-known brands and cultural institutions.

In 2014, Lobe and his team took on the coveted task of designing the first corporate identity for the Bauhaus-Archiv Museum in Berlin, creating a custom typeface that brings together elements of various designs from the archive. He recently collaborated with David Chipperfield Architects to create the signage and way finding for Korean beauty brand Amorepacific’s new 30-storey HQ in Seoul and has also worked with Mercedes Benz and Adidas as well as the Kunsthaus in Zürich and Luxembourg’s National Library.