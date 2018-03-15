The charity commissioned five photographers to document childbirth, as experienced by five women from different parts of the world. We spoke to Ivy Lahon, Creative Lead at STC, about the technical challenges and ethical considerations needed for the project

On Mother’s Day this year, Save The ChildrenÂ (STC) released the Universal Motherhood project; a series of powerful images and a short film which documents the birthing journeys of five women in five very different circumstances.Â Each shares her story, and the stories in unison tell the story of motherhood.

The campaign aims at highlighting the importance of professional care at the time of childbirth and how the lack of medical attention leads to more neonatal deaths than there should be; 2.6m mothers across the world lost their newborns in 2016 according to the UNICEF.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!Â Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk