Save a Life Drawing is raffling illustrators’ work for Breast Cancer Now

Artists including Jasmin Sehra, Alva Skog and Marylou Faure have all contributed original pieces, featuring people affected by breast cancer, to the Save a Life Drawing raffle

Kelly Anne London

BBH creative duo Olivia Shortland and Steph Flynn set up the initiative, which was prompted by breast cancer awareness month in October. The pair hosted an online life drawing workshop on Zoom, and invited men and women that had been affected by the disease to show attendees how to check their breasts.

Shortland and Flynn also brought in 12 illustrators to take part – Kelly Anna London, Marylou Faure, Stina Persson, Alva Skog, Genie Espinosa, Alex Grigg, Hayley Wall, Jasmin Sehra, Kadna Anda, Paula Castro, Annamarieke Kloosterhof and Alice Bloomfield.

Each of the artists has donated a piece of work to the Save a Life Drawing raffle, which is selling £5 tickets to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. Winners will be announced on 20 December.

Marylou Faure

Paula Castro

Annamarieke Kloosterhof

