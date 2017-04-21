The world of freelance design can be difficult, and one of the biggest challenges facing freelance designers is how to find new clients. Stable clients help to pay the bills, but it can be a real struggle to find those new projects that both intellectually and creatively stimulate you. From networking events to cold calls, freelance designers are constantly looking for new opportunities. It is natural in the digital age to go online for work opportunities, but where is the best place to look?

Goodbye freelance frustrations

There are a few online options for freelance designers, but navigating the internet and finding the right site can be tricky. Most sites offering freelance briefs ask designers to pitch themselves for projects. The problem is many designers answer a brief, spend time preparing a pitch and in the end, the lowest offer gets the job. Your time is valuable and creative work should not be underappreciated. Sites like these unfortunately don’t understand the design world. They are focused on and driven by price and not quality, creative design and print work.

hello print and design solution

Designers and printers work very closely with each other. As one of the largest European online printing companies, Saxoprint understands the design world and is offering designers a new solution to finding freelance work. Last autumn, we launched a new print community called Saxoprint ProStudio. This is the first time that someone from the print industry is giving designers the chance to collaborate and find new, exciting projects. Print is our passion, and we want to offer creative print solutions. Because of our extensive knowledge and experience, Saxoprint ProStudio saves you time and effort for each project.

Because designers have been individually selected by the business for each brief, the maximum chosen three designers have a greater chance to be hired

Unlike others, this online community limits the number of times a brief can be sent. Because designers have been individually selected by the business for each brief, the maximum chosen three designers have a greater chance to be hired. You also communicate directly with the client, and there are no restrictions or hidden fees, thus allowing you the freedom to communicate the project details and get your creative juices flowing.

On Saxoprint ProStudio, your portfolio is your biggest asset. There is no need to waste time on a pitch. Let your body of work do the talking for you. The site allows you to showcase your artwork and highlight your talent. Designers can manage briefs through the site, so you can see what is pending and complete, as well as set an availability status, which helps to manage time wisely. We also offer all Saxoprint ProStudio designers a lifetime discount off our entire range of products.

Additionally, designers have access to Saxoprint’s print-ready templates or our Adobe plugin, SAXOPRINT® pro design, to save time and prepare print-ready artwork fast. Once a project is completed, you can order online with Saxoprint. To make the process even easier, you can also choose to have printed materials delivered directly to clients.

Drew Selman, a Saxoprint ProStudio user said: “Most of my clients were acquired through word of mouth. What’s great about ProStudio is that it’s a similar premise – it is still essentially a referral system, the difference is that I don’t have to do all the networking, I can wait for the emails to come in. Also, amalgamating the design and print processes makes the overall transaction a lot more efficient than other freelance or networking platforms.”

Great British Postcard Competition

Another benefit from Saxoprint ProStudio is the chance to participate in the Great British Postcard Competition, which launches in spring. This nationwide competition offers designers the chance to showcase their talents, gain national exposure and win exclusive prizes. Bring your interpretation of what it means to be British in 2017 to life on the original social medium, the postcard. A renowned jury of experts will decide and announce the winners at an exclusive event in autumn. Visit the Saxoprint ProStudio website to find out more.