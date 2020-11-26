Scarfolk’s dystopian travel guide is a fitting tribute to our turbulent times

Everyone’s favourite Orwellian time warp is hoping to capitalise on the boom in staycations with a printed guide to the area’s ‘outstanding unnatural brutality’

If you haven’t visited Scarfolk before, you’re in for a real treat. The fictional English town occupies an idiosyncratic corner of the internet that is perpetually stuck in the 1970s, complete with a blog that churns out bits of its municipal visual history.

In Scarfolk, pagan rituals blend seamlessly with science, hauntology is a compulsory subject at school, and everyone must be in bed by 8pm because they are perpetually running a slight fever.

With staycations booming in our post-Brexit, pandemic-ridden world, Scarfolk’s creator and self-appointed mayor Richard Littler decided the time was ripe for an official travel guide to its fascinating sites – from the Ritual May Pylon and Inexplicable Leg Mound to the School Of Benevolent Menticide.

Published by Herb Lester Associates, Scarfolk & Environs comprises a large format guide that comes in a bespoke folder, along with a Scarfolk visa and souvenir postcard.

“I’ve mentioned so many locations in Scarfolk over the years that it made sense to finally collate them all, or at least most of them, in one place,” Littler tells CR.

“I also thought that producing a map (along with souvenirs you might typically find in a tourist site gift shop) could be interesting at a time when people aren’t allowed to leave their homes, much less travel anywhere. In true Scarfolk fashion, it’s a map of a town you’re not permitted to visit, with sights you’re not allowed to see.”

Scarfolk & Environs: Road & Leisure Map For Uninvited Tourists is published by Herb Lester Associates; @scarfolk