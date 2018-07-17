Photographer Will Scott’s poetic documentation of British beach fronts is compiled in a new exhibition and photobook by Heni Publishing

Over the last couple of years photographer Will Scott has been documenting the British seaside; his focus specifically on seaside shelters. His moody images of these places of refuge illustrate the hesitant relationship Britons have with the beach.

The structures represent a range of architectural styles and most – having being built in bygone eras – make for charming subjects of a photo story. Scott’s images frame them as if visitors from another time. They series of images has been brought together in a book by Heni Publishing.

