Secret 7″ reveals designers behind this year’s sleeves

Secret 7″ has finally revealed the designers behind the 700 record sleeves featured in this year’s exhibition after they were sold off to raise money for mental health charity Mind

By

Each year, Secret 7″ recruits artists and designers to create a one-off vinyl sleeve for an existing record. Sleeves are displayed in an exhibition and sold off in a charity auction a few weeks later. The identity of designers is kept secret until sleeves have been sold off, meaning bidders could unwittingly end up with a piece of art by a world-famous creative or a rising talent.

This year’s exhibition took place at The Jetty in Greenwich and featured 700 sleeves for seven tracks: I’m Not Down by The Clash; I Saved The World Today by Eurythmics; Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley; Castles Made of Sand by Jimi Hendrix; Help by London Grammar; No Surface All Feeling by Manic Street Preachers and Damaged by Primal Scream.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London