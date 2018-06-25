Secret 7″ reveals designers behind this year’s sleeves
Secret 7″ has finally revealed the designers behind the 700 record sleeves featured in this year’s exhibition after they were sold off to raise money for mental health charity Mind
Each year, Secret 7″ recruits artists and designers to create a one-off vinyl sleeve for an existing record. Sleeves are displayed in an exhibition and sold off in a charity auction a few weeks later. The identity of designers is kept secret until sleeves have been sold off, meaning bidders could unwittingly end up with a piece of art by a world-famous creative or a rising talent.
This year’s exhibition took place at The Jetty in Greenwich and featured 700 sleeves for seven tracks: I’m Not Down by The Clash; I Saved The World Today by Eurythmics; Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley; Castles Made of Sand by Jimi Hendrix; Help by London Grammar; No Surface All Feeling by Manic Street Preachers and Damaged by Primal Scream.
