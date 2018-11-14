On Wednesday December 5 our expert panel will discuss what makes a successful in-house creative team, review the winning work from this year’s In-House Design Awards and answer audience questions. Join us at 3pm on Wednesday December 5

“As businesses and brands start to understand the real value of design and visual expression, the role of the in-house creative team is becoming ever more important,” writes in-house expert Emma Sexton. As the creative industry begins to recognise the value of keeping creative functions in-house, we’ve been exploring the nuances of working in-house in a column by Sexton, as well as a special series of interviews with leaders of in-house creative teams.

We have now partnered with Workfront to tackle the subject in a webinar at 3pm on Wednesday December 5. We’ll discuss how the best in-house creative teams operate. How do you go from being a service provider to a strategic partner to a business? How do in-house teams prove their value to their organisation, manage workflows, measure success, and attract and retain talent? And how do they create great work?

Our expert panel, led by CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne and Creative Director at Workfront David Lesue, will also review the winning work from this year’s In-House Design Awards. Plus audience members can send in their questions for our panel.

The webinar is designed to give you actionable advice if you are an in-house creative, lead an in-house team or are considering moving brand-side.

