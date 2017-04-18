Lyst’s Seeker series celebrates creatives who know what they want, and hunt down the things they love. This isn’t about collections, obsessions or status symbols, it’s about the value of finding the items that bring you joy. It’s about things not stuff, and the stories behind the search.

Lisa Fedyszyn is Associate Creative Director at Droga5 New York. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, she moved to New Zealand before joining Droga in the US. During her time in the industry, she’s done things like charge male politicians 10% more than women for their morning coffee to bring awareness to pay inequality, getting weird with an inflatable tubeman for Toyota, strapping New Zealand’s top creative leaders to lie detectors for the Effie Awards (and proved they do lie in their award videos), and cramming 60 scenes into a 60-second spot for Sky Television.

Lisa Fedyszyn

What do you seek?

In Winter, I seek the warmest sweater. Relocating from New Zealand I have never felt so cold. So aside from the high cost of rent, I was shocked at my serious investment in warmth when I moved to New York.

In Summer, I seek the most flattering swimsuits… and swimmable bodies of water in NYC, so I can wear them.

I’m continually seeking cruelty free clothing. When I stopped eating meat, I thought I should stop wearing it. (Leather that is… Not meat dresses, that’s GaGa’s thing). Since then I’ve definitely looked and felt more tired, but less guilty.

For me seeking ethical fashion means making more thoughtful choices – less options can be a good thing. It’s not always hard to find stuff, it can be as simple as hitting non-leather on a product search. But it can also take you down a path of questioning where an item is made and how much you really need it.

shethinx.com

Sometimes thinking hard about what you want and why you need it can lead you to some ingenious products. Thinx undies recently launched a beautiful campaign that caught my eye, I bought the product (advertising works!) and now I’m a huge advocate of their underwear. It’s a product that reduces consumption and waste, and is a better solution for women in a market that doesn’t innovate enough (menstrual products). I could talk about them all day, but people tend to ask me to stop around meal times.

Stella McCartney via Lyst

What’s the main consideration you have when buying something new?

What is it made from? Where was it made? How much will I wear it? How long before it goes on sale? What happens if Australian’s lose their Visas? Will I lose my job? Should I really buy this?

What are you seeking next? Something you already know you want but don’t have yet

I’m not actually looking for anything right now, because I’ve bought all the warm clothing I need this winter and I’ve stocked up on Thinx undies. Either way I’m prepared for the next downpour.

Lyst is a global fashion search engine that connects you with the world’s biggest inventory of luxury fashion items in one place, helping you find the right item, in the right size, at the right price.