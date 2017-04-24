You may also like

Designer vs Developer #3: how the language of print is limiting design for the web

Designing ‘pages’, ‘articles’ and worrying about what sits ‘below the fold’: most of the language we use to describe content on the web is derived from print. Would new terminology help free us to exploit the web’s full potential? asks Google Design Advocate Mustafa Kurtuldu in the third episode of his YouTube and podcast series aimed at improving understanding between designers and developers

