Lyst’s Seeker series celebrates creatives who know what they want, and hunt down the things they love. This isn’t about collections, obsessions or status symbols, it’s about the value of finding the items that bring you joy. It’s about things not stuff, and the stories behind the search.

Sally Symons is a Brooklyn-based Video Producer and weekend-filling Queen which she talks all about on her blog Weekend Wanderer. She’s aesthetically-driven and an avid Seeker.

Who are you and what do you do

I am a video producer at Huge, a global digital agency based in Brooklyn, and run Weekend Wanderer—a travel and lifestyle blog that’s all about the well-lived weekend.

What do you seek

A vintage safari chair, either in natural canvas or worn, patinaed leather. I saw one at a thrift shop in Sagaponack a couple of summers ago that someone had bought and never came back to pick it up. It had been sitting outside for months but they wouldn’t sell it to me! I’ve been on the hunt ever since.

A spacious apartment in my Brooklyn neighbourhood that gets great light, has a kitchen I can cook in, room to entertain, and won’t have me living off rice and beans when rent is due. I’m convinced there must be a little old lady sitting in her Fort Greene brownstone wishing she could find a nice girl to rent the upstairs apartment. Which is probably a common New York City fantasy…

A laid-back yet chic dress that can go from beach to dinner and drinks. When I’m on vacation or spending summer weekends at the beach, all I want to wear are breezy things that I can throw on over a bathing suit in the day and dress up with a few pieces of jewelry and a pair of embellished sandals for evening.

Regarding the fashion focused thing you seek…

How did you discover you wanted it? (What was the aha moment you thought “I need to own this”)

A few years ago, my boyfriend and I took a trip to Sayulita, Mexico. I’d packed all my favourite summer clothes, but ended up wearing the same few linen dresses all week. I realised then that finding simple, stylish pieces that can transition from day to night is the key to chic, stress-free dressing.

Lisa Marie Fernandez at Lyst

What does it mean to you?

A piece that is both elegant and relaxed is emblematic of my style philosophy. As much fun as it is to get dressed up in something super structured or fancy, I feel happiest in clothes that are unfussy and easy to wear. Plus, being in a warm, beachy place where you can eat a delicious meal in a dress that smells like sunscreen is my version of nirvana.

Tell us the lengths you’ve gone to to seek out an item that you had your heart set on

I’ve never been one to shy away from a shopping scavenger hunt. Last year, I hesitated too long on a pair of Newbark snake-printed boots. By the time I was ready to buy, they were sold out. I spent hours scouring the internet until, months later, I found a pair on sale and in my size. It was a major shopping victory.

What’s the main consideration you have when buying something new?

I have two main considerations when investing in something new: 1) Is it versatile? 2) Do I feel great wearing it? Ideally it meets both criteria, but any time I’m considering a new piece, if I can’t imagine multiple ways to pair it with my existing wardrobe or if I don’t feel excited when I try it on, it doesn’t make the cut.

Lately I’ve tried to move away from buying clothes because I’m bored with what I have and spend my money on things that feel special. When I put something on and it makes me feel like the best version of myself, that’s a good indicator that I’ll get lots of mileage out of a piece.

What are you seeking next?

Something you already know you want but don’t have yet.

I live in flats and loafers year-round, but I really love the mule trend that’s happening right now. They’re a great transitional piece that I’d pair with vintage Levi’s and light knits in Spring and short dresses as the weather gets warmer.

Lyst is a global fashion search engine that connects you with the world’s biggest inventory of luxury fashion items in one place, helping you find the right item, in the right size, at the right price.