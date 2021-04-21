Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

By

A formal arts education or training isn’t just about what you learn from the programme. Being part of a cohort of students can give you access to support, guidance, future leads and collaborators. As for what comes afterwards, a formal education can reassure employers as much as it can yourself that you’re a capable and committed creative that’s reached a certain benchmark.

Yet going to art school or receiving formal training isn’t the only way to forge a creative career. Given the competitiveness and cost associated with joining programmes and universities, combined with the availability of online resources to pick up skills and inspiration, some creatives understandably rethink the traditional route. As they will testify, veering away from this path might even enhance your outlook and approach.

This appears to be the case with New York-born, Berlin-based photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez. For years, dance had been his “identity”, having joined a dance school at the age of 11 and spent 15 years as a professional dancer. “It really was like my saving grace, based on where I come from and how it’s opened so many doors for me,” he explains.

His dance background comes through in his photography practice through an instinct for form and composition in his images. They often feature bodies stretched and contorted into exaggerated, complex positions, whether in his collaborative People of the Mud series set in Ireland, which translates hurling into a delicate art form, or his recent fashion campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein and Hood By Air.

Top: Spirit Walking for The Face. Above: From the series People of the Mud. Both images by Luis Alberto Rodriguez

More from CR

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham