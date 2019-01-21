Artists take over Selfridges in new campaign

Shoppers can embark on a guided art trail or take part in performance art at Selfridges London store, as the brand launches a new campaign to promote the arts

Selfridges has been surprising shoppers with innovative pop-ups, installations and window displays since the 1990s. Its latest creative collaboration sees the brand’s Oxford Street windows turned into an exhibition space. Nine artists including Yayoi Kusama, Conrad Shawcross, Douglas Gordon and Darren Almond have created installations for the store. Each one is based on a piece created by that artist for London’s Cross Rail, offering a glimpse of the sculptures that will be unveiled at Elizabeth Line stations later this year.

Art lovers can get their hands on sculptures, prints and art supplies at pop-up shop and events space the Art Store. The space will host performances, workshops and residencies over the next – from a plasticine workshop with sculptor Wilfrid Wood to a charcoal drawing session with Alexandria Coe and an interactive performance piece from Michele Lamy and Dutch photographer Paul Kooiker – and showcase artwork from seven galleries, including White Cube and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.