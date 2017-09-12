Shayne Laverdière’s character posters for The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Kit Harington (John F. Donovan) photographed by Shayne Laverdière

A full set of character posters has been unveiled for Xavier Dolan’s first English-language film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, which is scheduled for release next year.

With an initial poster reveal of Jessica Chastain’s character back in June, the enigmatic series – shot by photographer Shayne Laverdière – now features another seven members of the main cast: Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Susan Sarandon, Ben Schnetzer and Jacob Tremblay.

According to collider.com, Harington plays a film actor in a teen drama who corresponds with an eleven year-old boy, played by Tremblay and, as an adult, Schnetzer. This then “sets in motion the threaded plot of the film to explore numerous types of relationships”.

Natalie Portman (Sam Turner) photographed by Shayne Laverdière

