Shayne Laverdière’s character posters for The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

By
Kit Harington (John F. Donovan) photographed by Shayne Laverdière

A full set of character posters has been unveiled for Xavier Dolan’s first English-language film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, which is scheduled for release next year.

With an initial poster reveal of Jessica Chastain’s character back in June, the enigmatic series – shot by photographer Shayne Laverdière – now features another seven members of the main cast: Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Susan Sarandon, Ben Schnetzer and Jacob Tremblay.

According to collider.com, Harington plays a film actor in a teen drama who corresponds with an eleven year-old boy, played by Tremblay and, as an adult, Schnetzer. This then “sets in motion the threaded plot of the film to explore numerous types of relationships”.

Natalie Portman (Sam Turner) photographed by Shayne Laverdière

Thanks to @Gray for his recent tweet about the latest posters

CR Recommends

More from CR

CR readers pick their favourite film posters

This week we asked our readers to select their favourite film poster of all time for the chance to win a character poster for Ben Wheatley’s new release Free Fire. The nominations included some brilliant designs – from 1960s collage to minimal posters for Moon and American Beauty

Inside High-Rise

For Ben Wheatley’s new film, High-Rise, graphic artists Michael Eaton and Felicity Hickson designed a wide range of props, from books and cigarette packs to the entire contents of a supermarket. Here, they reveal how they worked with production designer Mark Tildesley to help cement the look and feel of 1970s apartment living – with a dystopian edge.

Jobs

View more
Red-Sofa_115x115

Creative Artworker

Red Sofa London
Ranstad_115x115

Senior Designer

Randstad

Make the most of CR