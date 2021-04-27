Sheba looks to give cat owners a good night’s rest in new ad

The cat food brand’s sleep-inducing film features everything from ASMR to meditation techniques designed to combat 4am feline wake-up calls

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen ASMR (also known as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) move from a niche fad into the mainstream, with an array of brands jumping on the brain-tingling bandwagon.

Now the trend has another unlikely champion in the form of cat food brand Sheba, with a new ad that acknowledges that it’s not just the pandemic which is giving people sleepless nights at the moment.

As crepuscular creatures, cats are notoriously more active (and hungry) in the early hours of the morning, meaning that many cat parents have become accustomed to a wake up that’s earlier than they’d like.

The brand worked with a behavioural sleep therapist and a sleep physician to create 4am Stories, a five-hour film that uses sleep-inducing techniques ranging from ASMR voiceovers to calming visual effects.

The brand has also curated a 4am Lullaby Spotify Album, all with the aim of helping feline owners drift back to sleep after a disturbed night. You can watch the full version of the film here.

Credits:

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley

Creative Directors: Jay Phillips, Neil Clarke

Creatives: Cesar Herszkowicz, Marcos Almirante, Zak Loney

Production Company: Friends Electric

Director: Ewan Jones Morris