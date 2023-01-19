Disrupting the photography landscape

Shoair Mavlian, the incoming director of the Photographers’ Gallery in London, reflects on the challenges in attracting audiences post-pandemic, and building more inclusive spaces

By

“We’ve just been through this huge global upheaval – we can’t really expect audiences and people in society to go back to the way it was. So what does that mean for museums and public spaces?”

Asking this question is Shoair Mavlian, who is joining the Photographers’ Gallery in London as its new director at the end of the month. “The pandemic feels like it’s a long way behind us, but actually, we’re just beginning to see the changes from that now.” To her, the gallery’s long-term success will be an exercise in “keeping an open mind and asking questions: what kind of museum do we want to build for the future?”

Openness and reinvention aren’t often associated with arts institutions, which can be steeped in history and legacy to their own detriment. But the Photographers’ Gallery, which turned 50 in 2021, is no dinosaur. The organisation is known for its somewhat radical approach to running a gallery – both for daring to position photography as an art form when the gallery was first founded, and in the more recent launch of its digital programme, which boldly questions the medium in today’s society.

Shoair Mavlian

More from CR

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

BRAND STRATEGY LEAD

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON