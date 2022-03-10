Shopping’s digital future

There’s a new wave of creative technologies set to change the face of ecommerce – from livestream shopping, to virtual stores, to digital-only fashion houses. We examine how human connection is at the heart of all of them

By

We’re all well used to the news reports about the retail apocalypse by now. It’s a slow decline that has loomed over traditional retailers for the past ­decade and has only been accelerated by the pandemic, where the recurring story is one of plummeting sales and deserted high streets. In place of bricks-and-mortar, the obvious place for brands to focus their attention is on the booming ecommerce market, which is expected to be worth $5.4 trillion globally this year, according to eMarketer.

In an age where you can order something from Amazon and it will arrive the next day, the shape of online shopping has largely been driven by convenience and efficiency – at least up until now. There is increasing evidence that the Amazon-style model is neither logistically nor environmentally ­sustainable for a lot of retailers in the long term. Add to that the formulaic interface of tiled product images on a big white screen still used by the majority of ecommerce sites, and it’s clearly an area that is ripe for change. “If you think about it, this template was ­created 25 years ago to sell books on Amazon, and then somehow it got used for every category and brand,” says Neha Singh, founder and CEO of ­virtual retail platform Obsess.

Originally from a tech background, Singh moved into fashion a decade ago when she ­started working for a luxury ecommerce marketplace, followed by Vogue, where she was head of product for three years. While at Vogue, she was inspired to launch her own ecommerce platform after speaking to countless brands that were struggling with their online shopping experiences. “It became clear to me that the ecommerce interface was going to have to evolve,” she tells CR. “If you think about the younger generation of consumers who are so used to 3D and interactive interfaces, gaming and visual interfaces, and social media, ecommerce is lagging behind, and so that led me to start Obsess.”

Obsess coral store
Obsess wellness store
Top: Digital fashion collection by the Fabricant and Amber Jae Slooten. Above: A selection of stores created by virtual retail platform Obsess

Since launching in 2017, the platform’s mission to reinvent the ecommerce interface has evolved from creating virtual storefronts experienced via a VR headset, to a more accessible web-based platform that means consumers can interact with virtual stores everywhere from their phones to a desktop. “It’s not even so much about virtual reality as it is about 3D and visual … because that’s how the real world is, and that’s what is intuitive for people to understand,” says Singh. “In virtual reality there’s no limit; ultimately, brands can create whatever they want and engage consumers in a much deeper way than they have been able to do digitally.”

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham