Show us your creative superpower for the chance to win a School of Communication Arts 2.0 scholarship

CR has teamed up with the School of Communication Arts 2.0 and Creative Social to offer one reader the chance to win a scholarship worth £16,000



This month, the good people at Creative Social are publishing a book full of advice on how to “equip yourself for the age of creativity”. Contributors to Creative Superpowers include Mr President’s Laura Jordan Bambach, Creative Social and Utopia Co-founder Daniele Fiandaca, Morihiro Harano of Japanese creative agency Mori Inc and Hyper Island Co-founder David Erixon.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon here

To coincide with its publication, we have a very special opportunity. Each year, the School of Communication Arts 2.0 in London accepts some 36 students onto what it claims is “the world’s most successful advertising course”. Fees for the 18-month course are usually £16,000 but we are offering a full scholarship for the 2018 intake for one lucky reader.

To enter our competition to win it, just make an image that shows us what your ‘creative superpower’ is. The image can be any format – photograph, illustration, sketch, anything you like. And it can be any size. Just email your entry (along with your CV/PDF portfolio) to saloneegadgil@centaurmedia.com. Deadline: June 20.

A jury composed of CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne, SCA founder Marc Lewis and Daniele Fiandaca will then choose a shortlist of four entrants to go onto the next stage – the famous SCA Interview Day on July 11 at which successful entrants will be asked to perform a number of tasks at the School, which is located in Brixton, London. One lucky winner, as decided by Marc Lewis and his teaching staff, will then receive the scholarship which will cover all tuition fees for the course.

Please note: Students must be able to attend the interview day on July 11 in London, be ready to start a full time course on September 11, 2018, be able to look after their living costs during the year and not require a student visa.

Send an image of your Creative Superpower to saloneegadgil@centaurmedia.com. Deadline: June 20.