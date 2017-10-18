SHOWstudio launches a fashion illustration pop-up shop in London

Photographer and Director of fashion website SHOWstudio Nick Knight will be exhibiting work from the SHOWstudio collection of fashion illustration in a space on Floral Street in London until January.

Fans of fashion and illustration should not miss the chance to visit, and even buy, works from SHOWstudio’s collection, which will be on show for the next few months at a dedicated space in London.

Long a champion of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry, Nick Knight has been supporting emerging and established illustrators through work commissioned for the SHOWstudio site. He has especially used illustration to document its coverage of seasonal collections, tasking artists and illustrators to capture their favourite designs as they appear on the catwalks at fashion weeks across the world.

The new pop-up illustration gallery will exhibit and sell these original works. In addition, it will also invite a selection of SHOWstudio illustrators to take up residency in the space, offering the public the chance to watch them work first hand.

SHOWstudio’s pop-up will be open at 15 Floral Street, London until January. showstudio.com