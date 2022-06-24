Farrow & Ball campaign by BMB

Are creative budgets really shrinking?

In the face of rising inflation and an increasingly dicey economy, it’s little surprise that client budgets are one of the creative industry’s biggest gripes. But what’s really going on?

By

Recently, it’s felt that a chat about the creative industries isn’t complete without at least a passing gripe about shorter timelines, shrinking budgets, or both. But like the familiar refrain of ads just not being as good as they were ‘back in the day,’ it’s largely murky territory as to whether clients’ purse strings really are tightening. After all, inflation’s at a 30-year high, not to mention the effects of Brexit, the pandemic, and broader, more far-reaching changes to how agencies, clients, and consumers operate. So we wanted to find out: are budgets really shrinking?

Ed Palmer, managing director at creative agency St Luke’s London, points out that conversations about budgets have to consider longer-term “structural changes in the industry”. “The standard argument over the last ten years about stretched budgets has been that procurement departments are to blame, and are taking over from marketing,” he explains. “I don’t think that is necessarily the case; I think that argument is perhaps a bit outdated and maybe a bit simplistic.”

Instead, he believes there’s a clear pattern: sectors that have always spent a lot on media — such as retail and automotive — are continuing to do so; while sectors such as tech have seen an increase in media spend. “They’re becoming the biggest global advertisers and have production budgets to match,” says Palmer. According to him, it’s sectors like FMCG where budgets are struggling to keep up with previous levels, with media spends a smaller percentage of brands’ overall spends. Fashion, on the other hand, seems safe (for now). “Because it’s so image-led, there’s a real commitment to quality and production: from the top end brands like Burberry and Gucci through to the likes of Nike and adidas. I think the production budgets remain really strong relative to media spend,” he says.

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER