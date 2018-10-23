Shut up and listen

Listening – and letting someone know that they have been heard – is one of the most effective leadership tools you possess, says Tanya Livesey. She has some advice on how to open up those ears

Image: iStock

What would you say if I told you that everyone has the most powerful leadership tool readily at their disposal – and you don’t need an MBA or years of training to be brilliant at it? The most influential leaders engage us by making us feel that what we do matters and that they value our opinions. In short, they make us feel heard.