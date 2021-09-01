Siân Davey shoots new Eastenders advertising campaign

The campaign for the much-loved UK soap features characters from the show as well as people from communities around the country, to make the point that “there’s an Eastender in all of us”

By

Designed by BBC Creative, the new campaign – which includes a series of posters featuring photography by Davey and a film directed by John Dower – aims to highlight how the London-based soap has infiltrated the hearts of people across the UK.

To do this, the team matched group portraits of Walford characters with images of real people. Davey’s ability to capture naturalistic scenes yet elevate them with a painterly use of light is the perfect fit for the campaign, where the photos featuring the actors from the show blend perfectly with those from real communities.

All the images offer a sense of drama and hidden narratives. “It’s been thrilling to bring to life what makes EastEnders so special and to meet the many different people across the UK that share this same spirit,” says Susan Ayton, creative director at BBC Creative.

The campaign launched in August across TV, social, out-of-home and radio to coincide with a dramatic start to September in the series, with the return of long-running character Janine Butcher amongst many other storylines.

bbccreative.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham