Sick of Xmas excess? Ungifted returns for #GreenFriday

Do the Green Thing, the Pentagram-based environmental platform, has relaunched its Ungifted programme, which offers users the chance to purchase memorable experiences rather than physical gifts for their loved ones

The scheme encourages people to give “immaterial” presents instead of adding to the “almost £3bn worth of unwanted Christmas gifts every year,” says DtGT.

Through a series of animated illustrations the Ungifted website at ungifted.co enables users to browse a selection of environmentally-friendly gifts centred on experiences rather than physical presents.

“Each item returned is shipped at least three times – and as many as five times – to get through a chain of retailers, wholesalers and resellers,” says DtGT of the logistics behind any unwanted online gift purchase. “This ever-increasing problem is taking its toll on the environment, as well as people’s wallets.”

At its core Do The Green Thing aims, it says, to “use creativity to tackle climate change” and has called for December 1 to be a day of ‘ungifting’, a #GreenFriday that stands in opposition to the ubiquitous ‘Black Friday’ promotions.

Last year, DtGT relaunched as an online publisher of long-form ‘Issues’ and creative provocations – see dothegreenthing.com – and claims that over the last ten years it has inspired 35 million people all over the world to live a greener life.

See ungifted.co and dothegreenthing.com

