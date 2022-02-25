Image by Silvana Trevale of a group of children in dresses dancing in unison on Trafalgar Square

Family and folklore inform Silvana Trevale’s celebratory fashion images

The London-based photographer zeroes in on her Latin American roots in her practice, looking to both her adoptive and ancestral homes to fuel her rich storytelling

By

“I like to believe that with my work I honour my culture, my roots, and my ancestors,” explains Venezuelan photographer Silvana Trevale. Even though her blend of fashion and documentary work shares the same ethos, her portfolio is surprisingly diverse. She has made on-the-fly photographs in natural and built environments; poised, carefully orchestrated shoots with elaborate fashions and sets; and intimate portraits that would have you believe there’s not another soul for miles around.

As a teenager, Trevale was given her first new camera by her mother, and she subsequently took it everywhere, her schoolfriends populating her early experiments with the medium. When she began shooting, it was the likes of Viviane Sassen, Alec Soth and Gregory Halpern who set the benchmark – and this cross-pollination of fashion and documentary remains a cornerstone of her work today.

Image by Silvana Trevale of a young shirtless man stood among trees with a child on his shoulders
From the series Venezuelan Youth. All images: Silvana Trevale

Trevale grew up in the “hectic” but “beautiful” capital of Venezuela, Caracas, and often visited the nearby beach town of Mamporal, whose influences can be found in her penchant for “the ocean” and “bare skin under the sun” in her images.

She left her home country in 2011 and has “lived as an immigrant” ever since, she says. For around nine of those years she has lived in the UK, and often finds herself “searching for home in faraway spaces”. It’s for this reason that, wherever her work is set, Trevale’s images often call back to her heritage in codified or explicit ways.

Black and white portrait by Silvana Trevale
From the series Cayetana

For her final project rounding off her MA fashion image course at Central Saint Martins, she found a creative collaborator in her grandmother, who still lives in Venezuela. She wanted it to be a project where “working with fashion felt personal and close to me”, and made it so through the lens of her grandmother, who “showed her love to me by making dresses for me as a child,” she explains.

Trevale soon realised how clothing and styling could “communicate stories that transcend fashion itself”, no matter the geography. “As we started working together we began speaking about my great grandmother Cayetana and her incredible story. She was a black indigenous woman who had three children on her own, being made to serve her own family for years due to her skin colour,” she says. Her great grandmother eventually left for Caracas, her children in tow, in search of a better life. Those stories, passed down through her grandmother’s memories, informed a sobering yet beautifully made body of work.

Image by Silvana Trevale of three people playing in the sea, including one pregnant person
Venezuelan Youth
Image by Silvana Trevale of a young boy on a bike pausing on a wet pathway
Venezuelan Youth

She has also revisited her home country to create personal work, such as her series Venezuelan Youth, which was born out of her interest in the transition from youthful innocence to sudden maturity in a country facing “a social, political, and economic crisis,” she says. Yet the work also reinvigorated her emotional connection to her motherland: “By going back home and collaborating with these young Venezuelans full of hope, it makes me feel almost as if I never left, like a part of me is still home.”

In the past year or so, she has focused her energies on the dual optimism and hardship found among immigrants in her adoptive home of London, manifesting in projects such as Comadres and Pueblito Paisa, commissioned by Vogue Italia and British Vogue respectively.

Members of London’s Latin American community appear in Comadres, proudly reviving and reinterpreting everything from queer folkloric figures to bandits and anti-heroines. It’s a triumphant series replete with symbolism, where codes are buried in tablecloths, harnesses, hand-painted candles and intricate hairstyles. Much of her work has been made in close collaboration with Venezuelan art director and stylist Daniela Benaim, the two having become comadres in their own sisterhood of shared understanding and ambition.

La Manta from the project Comadres in collaboration with Daniela Benaim, commissioned by Vogue Italia
Image by Silvana Trevale of a person in a red dress clutching a young girl on her lap
Top and above: from Pueblito Paisa in collaboration with Daniela Benaim, commissioned by British Vogue

In Pueblito Paisa, Trevale photographed the traders and locals at the heart of the Latin Village market in Seven Sisters, north London. The market, also known as El Pueblito Paisa, has spent years embroiled in a fight for its continued existence, with campaigners warding off vulturous developers in scenes seen elsewhere in the city, from Brixton to Dalston.

“Having markets, hubs and spaces shut down for gentrification, many are having their homes and source of income taken away. By making these stories, we took into account all their hard work and bravery to celebrate them as the heroes they are.” By the time the shoot came around, news spread that the Latin Village market would avoid closure, and the success story ultimately imbued the work with new meaning: “The images still represent a form of protest but more of a victory and celebration.”

Image by Silvana Trevale of a person smiling with her hairline twisted into a tiara
La Quinceañera from Comadres
Image by Silvana Trevale of a person lying on the ground in a studio with hair braided into a 'tree'
Violeta Parra from Comadres
Image by Silvana Trevale of a young shirtless person
From the series Rio Chico

silvanatrevale.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham