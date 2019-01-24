Simple and striking poster campaign for Sky

A new poster campaign for Sky makes eye-catching use of famous movie titles to point out that if you miss the start of films elsewhere, you can always restart on Sky

It’s always refreshing to see a clean and witty poster campaign these days, and this new set of ads for Sky ticks the box. The posters see the familiar typography for classic movies including Goldfinger and Kill Bill subverted, and accompanied by the tagline ‘Miss the Start. Miss the Story’.

The point the ads are making – that you can always restart a movie with Sky so don’t have to worry about missing the beginning – may seem an obvious one to those of us familiar with streaming channels, however the campaign was created by agency Serviceplan Campaign X for the German market, where apparently watching linear TV is still the dominant habit.