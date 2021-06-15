How to make a thrilling sports promo

Sky Creative’s Simon Cole explains the process behind making sports promos, including how to appeal to younger audiences and why he takes parodies on the chin

By

Of all the sketches in That Mitchell and Webb Look, the comedy show from Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb, one of the most memorable is Football. In it, Mitchell assumes the role of a supercharged Sky Sports presenter, storming and spluttering around the pitch to gear viewers up for the upcoming fixtures and growing increasingly flustered by how overwhelmingly epic it all is.

The skit derides the match day hype that underpins a lot of sports coverage, but that’s not to say people within the world of sport can’t laugh about it. Two years ago, the Bundesliga lifted the script for a Twitter thread promoting the weekend’s match fixtures, while Manchester City’s meta promotion for its clash with Manchester United this March involved a video called How to Make a Derby Promo with slides indicating where to insert elements like drone footage, soundbites and choir.

“The amount of times we’ve pitched David Mitchell to do this for real,” laughs Simon Cole, lead creative on sports promos at Sky Creative. While football might get the most eyeballs (and jibes), the team also works across a vast array of other sports, from high end boxing promos starring Anthony Joshua to high speed Formula 1 ads.

Each creative on the team brings their own speciality to the table, which helps with the enormous amount of leg work involved in sourcing clips for promos. “If you don’t have a passion for sport, it’s very hard to find what you’re looking for. There’s hours and hours and hours of footage. One Premier League game comes back with probably around 36 or 37 hours of footage and we sit and trawl through it all, so having a passion definitely helps in the world of sports,” Cole explains. When live sport was first disrupted during the pandemic and creatives were pulled onto other projects such as trailers for movies or TV programmes, there was a temporary relief in only having to scour through a few hours of footage.

More from CR

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham