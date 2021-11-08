Skyler Dahan captures the characters at Telluride Mushroom Festival

Dahan’s project is part of a new series of work that sees the photographer travel to weird and wonderful festivals across the USA. We catch up with him about capturing their unique vibe and on his wider creative process

By

Los Angeles-based photographer Skyler Dahan first got involved in the arts through film, which he majored in at Bard College in New York State. Often shooting analogue, Dahan enjoyed the ritual of loading the film, waiting for it to develop and cutting and pasting it together.

“Being able to directly interact with this medium made the process feel truly tangible as an art form,” says Dahan. “As a child of the digital era this whole practice was fascinating to me.” 

All images: Mystical Mycelium, Skyler Dahan

While studying cinema and film, Dahan then dabbled in black and white film photography after a friend suggested he might enjoy the same creative process. The following year he took a colour photography course and was encouraged to step out of his creative comfort zone.

“I began to take portraits of quirky characters in the Hudson Valley and would spend time at local mini malls observing the bizarre street scenes,” he says. “This ultimately was the inspiration and onset of what would become one of my favourite styles of photography.” 

These ideas can be seen clearly in his latest body of work. “Over my time as a photographer I have found enjoyment in a range of projects from fashion to social documentary. Currently, I have been attending strange festivals and conventions in the United States,” he explains.

“This theme actually goes hand in hand with a book I am about to release titled Unconventional, a project spanning from 2016-21 where I would attend various conventions in California dressing like the attendees and taking portraits of myself with them. I also captured the conventions as a spectator. I love the relationship between the subject of the convention and that of the attendee. My entire convention series was shot with a point and shoot 35mm camera.” 

After completing this project in March 2021, Dahen wanted to remove himself from the convention space and explore shooting primarily digitally. He started researching online and attending events like dog grooming expos, reptile shows, and most recently, the Telluride Mushroom Festival in Colorado, with the series first published in Paper Journal.

“Capturing raw emotion for an event like the Mushroom Festival is something that we don’t encounter everyday. This festival was an ideal subject for me because the enthusiasts have waited all year to gather and share their thirst of knowledge and passion for the world of mycelium,” explains Dahan. “Documenting this raw emotion is what I enjoy the most because there is no filter. The attendees are themselves and have nothing to hide, they don’t care what you think of them, and as a photographer I feed off of that.” 

The photographs capture Dahan’s knack for finding the unusual in the everyday, and his goal with the series was to capture the spirit of the festival, going beyond simply pictures of mushrooms and landscapes. “This series is meant to feel more like a playlist instead of an album, because sometimes an album can feel definitive, whereas a playlist takes a bit of everything in order to construct a mood,” he says.

“My goal was to make the viewers want to go and experience the event themselves, and if they couldn’t, my photos would give the feeling of being among the action, walking in the parade right beside me.” 

After nearly two years of being a photographer during the pandemic, Dahen has revelled in meeting new people and discovering new places during this block of projects. “This feeling of inspiration from travel and friendship felt even more amplified because this joy and excitement to connect had been bottled up,” he reflects.

“Telluride in particular was an amazing journey because I gained knowledge, experience, and friendships that I will carry into my everyday. I felt so welcomed into a community that I would’ve never experienced if it had not been for a project like this.” 

The experience reminded Dahen of the importance of travel in his photography and the possibilities that opens. “It’s invigorating to create connections with people that you never thought you would, because it opens your world and horizons,” the photographer says.  

skylerdahan.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham