Slack’s hashtag logo gets a refresh by Pentagram

The new look, which has been designed by Pentagram Partner Michael Bierut, is the first major change to the tech company’s branding since it was founded in 2013

When Slack – an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge – first launched in 2013, it was lauded by many as the thing that would finally kill off email. The working tool was originally thought up by Stewart Butterfield (also co-founder of image library Flickr) while at his previous company Tiny Speck, and was used as an internal system for his team to message each other while they were developing a now defunct online game called Glitch.

Just over five years later, Slack has eight million daily users across the globe and is used by over 500,000 organisations ranging from American Express to the BBC. As well as allowing colleagues to communicate with each other beyond the constraints of email, it can also be used for audio or video calls, and for sharing videos, images, PDFs and other files.