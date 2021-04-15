Slater King on creativity, morality and the white gaze

The London-based photographer discusses how recent events have brought society’s ‘blind spots’ into sharp focus, and his belief that all creative work is moral work

By

The spotlight shone by the Black Lives Matter movement has led to much soul searching among individuals and industries over the past year. For the creative industries in particular, it has sparked debate around the problematic nature of the ‘white gaze’. While this is a concept that Black and brown people have had to deal with for generations, white people are only just beginning to confront the overt whiteness of the culture they’ve created.

While the tide could be seen to be turning – in recent months CR has spoken to organisations and individuals who are decolonising the creative industries and addressing the lack of diversity in design book publishing, among other things – the fact remains that much of western culture has been built on familiar clichés and damaging stereotypes.

The history of photography in particular goes hand in hand with the white perspective, dating back to colonial times when it was relied on as a way to perpetuate biases and solidify the importance of the colonial gaze. You only have to look at old issues of the National Geographic – a magazine that has only recently acknowledged its racist past – or the fact that Steve McCurry’s controversial 1984 portrait Afghan Girl is still one of the world’s most recognisable photographs, to witness the troubling results of the white gaze.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Images Vevey (@images_vevey)

For photographer Slater King, identity and perspective is something that imagemakers should be keeping top of mind throughout their practice “My opinion is that all creative work is constructed, even reportage photography is picked, framed and edited. When you look at the image of another person, whether that’s a picture, a painting, or whatever it happens to be, you create a biography of that person. It’s one of the things that we humans do,” he tells CR.

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham