Smith & Foulkes direct dramatic BBC Winter Olympics film

The BBC is gearing up for the Winter Olympics next month with an animated trailer by directing team Smith & Foulkes, which depicts the athletes taking part in the Games as ‘the fearless’.

If you look back at the trailers for the BBC Winter Olympics over the past decade or so, certain themes emerge. There is the battling of the elements, the overcoming of terror (winter sports are arguably more intrinsically dangerous than summer ones, after all) and the survival of the fittest, and the fearless. And so it goes in this year’s film, created by ad agency Y&R London and directed by Nexus Studios’ Smith & Foulkes.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk