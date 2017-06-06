Snap up a bargain in Magnum Photos’ print sale
Fancy owning a Robert Capa print? Or perhaps a Bruce Davidson or Martin Parr? While normally this would be a pricey endeavour, for the next three-and-a-bit days you can get museum quality prints of over 70 Magnum Photos images for just $100 each…
This is the third iteration of Magnum Photos’ Square Print Sale, a series of limited edition print sales that form part of the agency’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Each one focuses on one of Magnum’s four founders – Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, David ‘Chim’ Seymour and George Rodger.
The current sale examines the work and legacy of Capa and is themed particularly around his famous quote: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.” Magnum has picked works that explore the idea of getting closer for the sale, whether that be a kiss captured through a car window by Elliot Erwitt, one of Bruce Davidson’s famous portraits of a New York subway rider in the 1980s or Capa’s own seminal D-Day series.
The prints are all signed or estate stamped and cost just $100 per print. It should be noted that they are small – just 6×6″ in size – so you might need several to bring them to life on a wall, but possibly Magnum has already thought of that. Conveniently, they also offer a complete box set of all the prints for $5,500 too.
Shown here is a selection of the prints for sale – visit shop.magnumphotos.com to see the full offering. But act fast – the sale ends June 9 (Friday) at 6pm EST.