Snap up a bargain in Magnum Photos’ print sale

Fancy owning a Robert Capa print? Or perhaps a Bruce Davidson or Martin Parr? While normally this would be a pricey endeavour, for the next three-and-a-bit days you can get museum quality prints of over 70 Magnum Photos images for just $100 each…

Subway, New York City, USA, 1980 by Bruce Davidson; © Bruce Davidson/Magnum Photos

This is the third iteration of Magnum Photos’ Square Print Sale, a series of limited edition print sales that form part of the agency’s 70th anniversary celebrations. Each one focuses on one of Magnum’s four founders – Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, David ‘Chim’ Seymour and George Rodger.

The current sale examines the work and legacy of Capa and is themed particularly around his famous quote: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.” Magnum has picked works that explore the idea of getting closer for the sale, whether that be a kiss captured through a car window by Elliot Erwitt, one of Bruce Davidson’s famous portraits of a New York subway rider in the 1980s or Capa’s own seminal D-Day series.

US troops assault Omaha Beach during D-Day landings, Normandy, France, June 6, 1944 by Robert Capa; © Robert Capa/International Center of Photography/Magnum Photos
Altai Republic, Russia, 2000 by Jonas Bendiksen; © Jonas Bendiksen/Magnum Photos
Mar del Plata, Argentina, 2014 by Martin Parr; © Martin Parr/Magnum Photos
The Horse to be Sacrificed must be a Stallion, from the series ‘Will They Sing Like Raindrops or Leave Me Thirsty’, 2014 by Max Pinckers; © Max Pinckers/Magnum Photos

The prints are all signed or estate stamped and cost just $100 per print. It should be noted that they are small – just 6×6″ in size – so you might need several to bring them to life on a wall, but possibly Magnum has already thought of that. Conveniently, they also offer a complete box set of all the prints for $5,500 too.

Shown here is a selection of the prints for sale – visit shop.magnumphotos.com to see the full offering. But act fast – the sale ends June 9 (Friday) at 6pm EST.

Kanwaka, Kansas, USA, 1969 by David Alan Harvey; © David Alan Harvey/Magnum Photos
Suzdar, 21, from Qamishli, YPJ (Women’s Protection Units), Rojava, Syria, 2015 by Newsha Tavakolian; © Newsha Tavakolian/Magnum Photos
‘Tank Man’ stopping a column of T59 tanks, Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, June 4, 1989 by Stuart Franklin; © Stuart Franklin/Magnum Photos
Cotton Candy, Oaxaca, Mexico, 1990 by Alex Webb; © Alex Webb/Magnum Photos

