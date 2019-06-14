So you want to be a… makeup artist

Marie Bruce has worked on campaigns for Kenzo and Prada as well as shoots for Pylot, i-D and Refinery29. We talk to her about learning her craft, starting out in the industry and the demands of the job

Marie Bruce didn’t grow up loving makeup. As a teenager, her experiments with cosmetics were limited mainly to putting on a bit of eyeliner or borrowing her mum’s concealer. But after working alongside a former makeup artist at a piercing studio, she soon changed her mind. After learning her trade at London College of Fashion, Bruce went on to work with models and develop her own style. She has since worked on fashion and editorial shoots, and recently with Refinery29 Art Director Anna Jay and photographers Luke & Nic to create a photoshoot featuring women footballers for Refinery29. She’s also Rita Ora’s go-to makeup artist in the UK.

Here, Bruce tells us CR about creating looks and carving out a career in a competitive but fast-growing industry.