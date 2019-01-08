So you want to be a… prop designer
Like most jobs in the film industry, being a prop designer is exhausting and exhilarating in equal measure. Having worked on everything from The Bill to Blade Runner 2049, Lydia Fry shares her tips on how to break into the wonderful world of props
Lydia Fry started her career as a prop designer in the art departments of some of Britain’s staple soap operas, including The Bill and Eastenders. Since making the transition from TV to film, she has been involved with blockbusters ranging from the most recent James Bond film Spectre to Kenneth Branagh’s live action version of Cinderella.
More recently, she has been the art director for props on productions including Blade Runner 2049 and the latest Fantastic Beasts film, and is currently working on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Here, Fry talks about how she managed to get into prop design without going down the art school route, the enduring importance of work experience, and how to make it to art director level.
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk